Peal is a support dog for CBP workers. Photo: CBP.

By Steve Neavling

Meet Pearl.

She’s the first support canine at Border Patrol’s Laredo Sector, CBP announced Wednesday.

Border Patrol launched a support canine program last week to help improve the mental health of Border Patrol workers nationwide.

“The events Border Patrol Agents face leave little time to assess the emotional, spiritual, and psychological effects, and less time to repair themselves from the levels of trauma and crisis they deal with every day,” Border Patrol Executive Director Kathleen Scudder said. “These special dogs will help improve emotional availability, allowing their Chaplain and Peer Support Member handlers to start important conversations that can lead to quicker recovery and healing in a stressful environment.”

Laredo Sector employees met the 6-year-old yellow Labrador on Tuesday, and she was greeted with smiles and hugs.

Peal, who started as a guide dog, will be visiting other law enforcement agencies and residents at outreach events and will be available during “any critical situation,” CBP said.

“The United States Border Patrol remains committed to providing the workforce and their families with resources and programs that help promote a balanced, healthy approach to life in the workplace and at home,” CBP said in a news release.