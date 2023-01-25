Former Vice President Mike Pence

By Steve Neavling

About a dozen documents with classified markings were found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s home in Indiana last week and were turned over to the FBI, CNN reports.

A lawyer for Pence found the documents at the former vice president’s new home in Carmel, Indiana.

The FBI and Justice Department’s National Security Division are now reviewing the documents and investigating how they wound up at Pence’s home.

“Vice President Pence was unaware of the existence of sensitive or classified documents at his personal residence,” Greg Jacob, Pence’s representative for handling records related to the presidency, said in a letter to the National Archives. “Vice President Pence understands the high importance of protecting sensitive and classified information and stands ready and willing to cooperate fully with the National Archives and any appropriate inquiry.”

The discovery comes after the FBI searched President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware last week and found another batch of classified documents.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel, Robert Hur, to investigate Biden’s handling of classified documents earlier this month.

Another special counsel is investigating former President Trump’s handling of documents after classified material was found at his Florida residence.