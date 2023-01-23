Special Reports

FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2022

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

FBI Searches Biden’s Home in Delaware, Finds Additional Classified Documents

President Joe Biden. Photo via White House.

By Steve Neavling

The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware on Friday and found additional classified documents. 

The president voluntarily allowed the FBI to search his home, Politico reports.

The search comes after the disclosure on Jan. 12 that a small batch of classified documents were found at Biden’s former office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington. An additional six classified documents were found in Biden’s home library from his time as vice president.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel, Robert Hur, to investigate Biden’s handling of classified documents earlier this month.

The FBI’s search on Friday lasted 13 hours, and agents took six items that contained documents with classified markings, Biden’s personal lawyer said Saturday. 

“The President’s lawyers and White House Counsel’s Office will continue to cooperate with DOJ and the Special Counsel to help ensure this process is conducted swiftly and efficiently,” Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said in a statement Saturday.


