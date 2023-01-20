By Steve Neavling

A New Haven man accused of crashing a minivan into a car carrying DEA special agents was indicted on charges of distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

Dereck Brock, 36, was under surveillance by the DEA’s New Haven Task Force and New Haven Police Department at 5:20 a.m. on Jan. 10 when he was suspected of distributing narcotics.

When a law enforcement vehicle tried to stop Brock’s vehicle, he allegedly fled at a high-rate of speed through stop sticks that deflated the minivan’s tires before he crashed head-on with the vehicle carrying two DEA agents.

Brock and the two agents were injured and taken to a hospital.

The injuries were non-life-threatening.

Brock faces up to 20 years in prison on one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Brock remained in custody as of Thursday.