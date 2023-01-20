Special Reports

Border Patrol Agent Killed in Off-Duty Accident, Leaving Behind Pregnant Wife

Border Patrol Agent Hunter Labombard

By Steve Neavling

A Border Patrol agent was killed in an off-duty accident this week, and a fundraiser is being held to help his family.

Agent Hunter Labombard of the Corrizo Springs Station died Wednesday after an undisclosed accident, CBP announced Thursday. 

A GoFundMe campaign was launched for Labombard’s family.

His wife, Zoe, is seven months pregnant. 

“Hunter loved his family very much and did everything he could to take care of them,” the GoFundMe campaign states. “Let’s show our support to our brother in green and his family.”

No more information was available Friday morning. 


Posted: 1/20/23
