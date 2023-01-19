Special Reports

FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2022

Plane Carrying Federal Bureau of Prisons Employees, Inmate Crashed in Ohio

By Steve Neavling

Four Federal Bureau of Prisons employees, a pilot and an inmate escaped injuries Wednesday when the plane they were riding in crashed in Geauga County, Ohio. 

The multiengine aircraft, which was flying from Youngstown to Detroit, made an emergency landing at the Geauga County Airport after experiencing engine failures, Cleveland.com reports

The aircraft received moderate damage after the landing exceeded the length of the runway, state troopers said. 

The identities of everyone onboard weren’t released. 

Neither the FAA nor the U.S. Marshal’s Service would comment. 


Posted: 1/19/23 at 7:36 AM under News Story.
