By Steve Neavling

Four Federal Bureau of Prisons employees, a pilot and an inmate escaped injuries Wednesday when the plane they were riding in crashed in Geauga County, Ohio.

The multiengine aircraft, which was flying from Youngstown to Detroit, made an emergency landing at the Geauga County Airport after experiencing engine failures, Cleveland.com reports.

The aircraft received moderate damage after the landing exceeded the length of the runway, state troopers said.

The identities of everyone onboard weren’t released.

Neither the FAA nor the U.S. Marshal’s Service would comment.