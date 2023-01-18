FBI Special Agent in Charge Kevin Vorndran

By Steve Neavling

Kevin Vorndran was tapped to serve as special agent in charge of the Mission Services Division of the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

Vorndran joined the FBI in 2004, when he was assigned to the Baltimore Field Office, working violent crime, white-collar crime, and public corruption investigations. He also served on the SWAT team.

In 2009, Vorndran was promoted to supervisory special agent and began working at an international terrorism operations section in the Counterterrorism Division at headquarters.

In 2010, Vorndran was assigned to the Philadelphia Field Office to investigate public corruption.

Two years later, he was promoted to supervisory special agent and transferred to an international terrorism operations section in the Counterterrorism Division at headquarters.

In 2014, Vorndran was back at the Baltimore Field Office to investigate counterintelligence matters.

In 2016, Vorndran was appointed legal attaché in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

He transferred to the Washington Field Office in 2019 and was named an assistant special agent in charge of a criminal branch.

In 2020, Vorndran was named chief of the Human Intelligence Section of the Counterterrorism Division at FBI headquarters before he was promoted to deputy assistant director of the Support Branch of the Counterterrorism Division in 2021.

Vorndran received a bachelor of science in civil engineering degree from Lafayette College in Pennsylvania and a master of business administration degree from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

Before joining the bureau, Vorndran worked as an engineer in the private sector.