Kyle William Staebell. Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

By Steve Neavling

A Colorado man is accused of threatening to embark on a mass shooting at Denver’s FBI building and Homeland Security office, according to the U.S. attorney for the District of Colorado.

Hours before his arrest Monday, prosecutors said Kyle William Staebell, 33, tweeted that “the USA government is run by a bunch of pedos” and warned on the bureau’s online tip portal that he would try to “kill as many” people “as possible.”

He’s also accused of emailing an unidentified performing arts center and threatening to shoot up building.

“Hello, tomorrow I am going to do a mass shooting and kill fucking everybody I see in the whole building,” he allegedly wrote.

Staebell has been charged with transmitting interstate threats.

Early Monday morning, Staebell allegedly wrote on the FBI’s online tip line, “I am going to walk up to the FBI offices and start shooting everyone I see and will throw explosives.”

He also allegedly tweeted, “How to do a mass shooting at the DHS offices? How to do a mass shooting at the FBI offices?”

He then is accused of tweeting, “TOMORROW I WILL DO AL [sic] MASS SHOOTING AT THE FBI AND DHS OFFICES.”

The affidavit states that a search of his home uncovered “what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail” and a handwritten note listing Homeland Security, FBI, and what appears to be a reference to the performing arts center.

During questioning with law enforcement, Staebell allegedly said he “is upset at the government because the government had not responded to previous reports that he filed” and “stated the government is full of pedophiles.”

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office takes very seriously any threat to commit mass violence,” United States Attorney Cole Finegan said in a statement. “We commend our law enforcement partners for taking swift action to investigate this case.”