An 84-millimeter caliber weapon confiscated at San Antonio International Airport. Photo: TSA.

By Steve Neavling

It’s not unusual for TSA agents to find weapons like knives and guns in checked luggage at airports.

But agents weren’t prepared for what they found in checked baggage at San Antonio International Airport on Monday.

Inside the baggage was a large, undeclared 84-millimeter caliber weapon that appears to be an anti-tank rifle.

The case was not declared so it was confiscated.

“You don’t see that caliber of weapon very often, thank god,” TSA spokeswoman Patricia Mancha told KENS-5.

The weapon resembles a Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle, a portable anti-tank weapon first produced by Swedish manufacturers in 1946.

Texas law allows people to own such weapons as long as they’re registered with ATF.

“It’s really alarming for anyone who wants to travel with that kind of weapon to not follow the rules that are set,” Mancha said. “They’re not difficult. They’re not a secret.”