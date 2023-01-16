By Steve Neavling

A retired DEA agent who shot another man during a road-rage encounter in Florida is now facing a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm.

Bradley Sosnowsky, who was a DEA special agent from 1999 to 2014 and a Secret Service special agent from 1995 to 1999, was originally charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

The new charge comes after the alleged victim, Thomas Vanatwerp, died in September, Fox 29 reports.

After the shooting, Vantatwerp was hospitalized and in critical condition with a gunshot wound in his upper left chest.

The incident occurred at about 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 1 as Sosnowsky’s car and another vehicle exited Interstate 95 at Boynton Beach Boulevard in Boynton Beach.

Their cars were stopped at a red light when Sosnowsky told police that he shot Vantatwerp in self-defense.

But prosecutors say video of the incident tells another story: The 67-year-old driver made no threats and didn’t have a weapon.

Sosnowsky posted bond on Aug. 5 and is awaiting a trial.