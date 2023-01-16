Special Counsel Robert Hur

By Steve Neavling

Republicans are already attacking the credibility of the special counsel appointed to investigate classified documents found at President Biden’s home in Delaware and a think tank office in Washington D.C.

But the attacks don’t add up.

Robert Hur has a Republican background and was appointed to serve as U.S. attorney by former President Trump, MSNBC points out. Hur also clerked for late Supreme Court Justice William Rhenquist, a Federal Society conservative.

Hur also contributed to the campaigns of Republican candidates over the past 15 years.

But that didn’t stop conservatives, like Kash Patel, a member of Trump’s inner circle, from characterizing Hur as “a swamp monster of the tier-one level.”

“He’s a government gangster,” Patel said during a conservative media appearance. “He’s now in charge of the continued crime-scene cover-up.”

Brutal. Kash Patel spitting fire over Robert Hur, the special counsel appointed to investigate Biden. pic.twitter.com/09Jr5EoDT7 — Kambree (@KamVTV) January 13, 2023

Republicans also raised concerns that Hur previously worked as counsel for FBI Director Christopher Wray, who was appointed by Trump.

“The Special Counsel that AG Merrick Garland just appointed is FBI Director Christopher Wray’s former assistant,” U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, tweeted. “They’re all in on it.”

Attorney Garland Merrick Garland appointed Hur to investigate the discovery of the classified documents last week.