Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

An undocumented immigrant who attacked a Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona in January was sentenced to seven to nine years in federal prison on Thursday.

Rey David Marquez pleaded guilty to attempted murder of a federal officer in October.

The FBI said a Border Patrol agent was trying to handcuff Marquez in Hereford when the man punched the agent several times and tried to take his firearm from his holster, Herald/Review Media reports.

After a struggle for the weapon, Marquez tried to stab the agent with a knife. The agent was able to gain control of the knife, and Marquez was captured by other Border Patrol agents after he fled.