Knife-Wielding Undocumented Immigrant Sentenced to Prison After Attacking Border Patrol Agent
By Steve Neavling
An undocumented immigrant who attacked a Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona in January was sentenced to seven to nine years in federal prison on Thursday.
Rey David Marquez pleaded guilty to attempted murder of a federal officer in October.
The FBI said a Border Patrol agent was trying to handcuff Marquez in Hereford when the man punched the agent several times and tried to take his firearm from his holster, Herald/Review Media reports.
After a struggle for the weapon, Marquez tried to stab the agent with a knife. The agent was able to gain control of the knife, and Marquez was captured by other Border Patrol agents after he fled.
Posted: 1/13/23 at 6:56 AM under News Story.
Tags: Arizona, assault, Border Patrol, Rey David Marquez
Write a comment
You need to login to post comments!