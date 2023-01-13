Special Reports

Knife-Wielding Undocumented Immigrant Sentenced to Prison After Attacking Border Patrol Agent

Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

An undocumented immigrant who attacked a Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona in January was sentenced to seven to nine years in federal prison on Thursday. 

Rey David Marquez pleaded guilty to attempted murder of a federal officer in October.

The FBI said a Border Patrol agent was trying to handcuff Marquez in Hereford when the man punched the agent several times and tried to take his firearm from his holster, Herald/Review Media reports.

After a struggle for the weapon, Marquez tried to stab the agent with a knife. The agent was able to gain control of the knife, and Marquez was captured by other Border Patrol agents after he fled. 


