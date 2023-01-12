President Joe Biden

By Steve Neavling

President Biden’s aides found a second batch of classified records at another location, making it the second such discovery disclosed in the past three days.

NBC reports that Biden’s aides found the second cache of records in a location separate from his former office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, where the first batch was found.

After finding the first batch in November, Biden aides have been search other locations for additional classified materials.

Neither the White House nor the Justice Department has commented on the latest disclosure.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many documents were involved or their level of classification.

The first batch was from Biden’s time as vice president.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, on Wednesday urged Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel to investigate the Biden’s handling of classified materials.

Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate former President Trump after a cache of classified records were found at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

“I think if you believe a special counsel is necessary to assure the public about the handling of classified documents by Donald Trump, you should apply a special counsel to the mishandling of classified documents by President Biden when he was vice president,” Graham told Fox News.