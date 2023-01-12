Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas.

By Steve Neavling

A Texas congressman filed articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, arguing he broke the law over his handling of the border crisis.

U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon is the second Republican in less than a year to file impeachment articles against Mayorkas.

“Secretary Mayorkas has violated the law and … implemented policies that undermine law enforcement activities at our southern border,” Fallon said in a statement emailed to The Center Square. “From perjuring himself before Congress about maintaining operational control of the border to the infamous ‘whipgate’ slander against our border patrol agents, Secretary Mayorkas has proven time and time again that he is unfit to lead the Department of Homeland Security. His willful actions erode our immigration system, undermine border patrol morale, and imperil American national security. He must be removed from office.”

Fallon’s resolution claims Mayorkas committed “high crimes and misdemeanors.” The three articles allege Mayorkas violated federal law, lied to Congress and slandered Border Patrol agents.

During Mayorkas’ time in office, more than 5.5 million people have “crossed our southern border,” including 98 people on the terrorist watch list, the resolution states.

“Secretary Mayorkas has presided over a 180% increase in encounters at the southern border” compared to the previous administration, Fallon said.

The chances of this going anywhere are highly unlikely considering 2/3 of the U.S. Senate would have to vote to remove him.