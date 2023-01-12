Special Reports

FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2022

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

January 2023
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



DEA Agents in Involved in Shooting of Motorist During Investigation in New Jersey

By Allan Lengel

Two DEA agents were involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon that resulted in a motorist in Fort Lee, N.J., suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.

Screenshot from News 12 video

Details were still scarce on Wednesday.

The Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella issued a statement:

‘The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Whiteman Street in Fort Lee, NJ at approximately 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The shooting involved two agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration during an ongoing DEA investigation. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he remains in stable condition.

“The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office was notified but requested that the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office undertake the independent investigation of the shooting. Accordingly, the investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love. No additional information is available at this time.”


Posted: 1/12/23 at 12:40 PM under News Story.

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!