FBI’s Honolulu Field Office. Photo via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

A 54-year-old man accused of lobbing a firebomb at the FBI’s Honolulu Field Office on Dec. 30 made his initial appearance in federal court on Monday.

Earl Hollins Jr. has been charged with possession of an unregistered destructive device, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports.

He faces up to 10 years in prison.

He is scheduled for a detention hearing on Thursday afternoon, and a preliminary examination has been set for Jan. 23.

“Our office takes threats to federal authorities very seriously, ” U.S. Attorney Clare E. Connors said in a statement. “The conduct charged in this complaint is unlawful and will be prosecuted.”

Surveillance footage allegedly shows Hollins throwing “an object or device that is on fire resembling a Molotov cocktail or similar device over the fence causing fire to the open field” at the FBI office.

Hollins was previously warned about trespassing at the office on March 29 after he refused to leave. He’s accused of trespassing on the property three other times since April 2021.

On two of those occasions, he allegedly vandalized the field office with spray paint.