President Joe Biden. Photo via White House.

By Steve Neavling

The Justice Department is investigating a batch of sensitive documents found at Joe Biden’s former institute in Washington D.C.

Biden’s personal lawyers found “a small number” of classified documents in November when they closed the office space at the University of Pennsylvania’s Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, The New York Times reports.

The documents are from Biden’s time as vice president.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many documents were involved or their level of classification.

In a statement, the White House Counsel’s Office said it had alerted the National Archives and Records Administration on the day the documents were found “in a locked closet.”

Biden occasionally used an office at the center from mid-2017 until the the beginning of his 2020 presidential campaign.

The documents were found while lawyers were packing up the office to vacate the space.