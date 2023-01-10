CBP agents body-slams a man outside a homeless shelter in El Paso.

By Steve Neavling

CBP is investigating one of its agents for lifting and slamming a person to the ground outside a homeless shelter in El Paso.

The incident was captured on surveillance footage released by El Paso’s Opportunity Center for the Homeless.

A deputy director at the homeless shelter said the man stepped outside for a smoke break when the incident occurred.

It wasn’t clear if the man was undocumented or why agents approached him.

CBP said in a statement that it’s taking the incident seriously.

“Although at the moment we do not have all the details of what occurred during this incident, CBP takes all allegations of misconduct seriously, investigates thoroughly, and holds employees accountable when policies are violated,” CBP said.