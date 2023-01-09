Jose Rodolfo Villarreal Hernández

By Steve Neavling

A Mexican drug cartel leader on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list was captured in Mexico on Saturday, according to reports.

Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernández, also known as “El Gato,” is accused of ordering the 2013 murder of a lawyer in Southlake, Texas.

Villarreal-Hernández was taken into custody in an operation that included the INTERPOL and other law enforcement agencies, Univision Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

The bureau was offering up to a $1 million reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

“Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez is charged with orchestrating a brutal murder that took place in broad daylight at a busy shopping center. The shooter and his accomplices showed no regard for the victim, his wife, or the innocent bystanders who witnessed the murder,” Matthew J. DeSarno, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Dallas Field Office, said in a statement in June 2020. “The FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives program allows us to bring this case to the eyes and ears of citizens around the world. We will not rest until Villarreal-Hernandez is apprehended and made to answer for these charges in court.”

Villarreal-Hernandez was the 524th person to be added to the “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list.

“The FBI will continue to use its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives program to locate and arrest violent criminals like Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez,” Calvin A. Shivers, assistant director of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division, said. “We will bring to justice those individuals who commit violent acts and threaten the safety of our citizens and our community. However, in order for us to be effective, we need the public’s assistance. We encourage you to reach out to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI if you witness a crime or have information that is beneficial to an ongoing investigation.”