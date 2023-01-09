U.S. Capitol

By Steve Neavling

House Republicans are preparing a heavily politicized investigation of the FBI and Justice Department, setting the stage for potential clashes with the Biden administration over access to sensitive information.

The GOP-led House is drawing up a resolution to create a special Judiciary subcommittee to investigate the so-called “weaponization of the federal government,” The New York Times reports.

The probe comes amid an ongoing investigation into former President Trump, who has falsely accused the FBI and Justice Department of leading “a political witch hunt” against him.

Republican Jim Jordan, of Ohio, would oversee the panel.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, told Fox News that the panel is part of an agreement that hard-right lawmakers struck for their support of Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

“So we got more resources, more specificity, more power to go after this recalcitrant Biden administration,” Roy said. “That’s really important.”

In his first remarks as a speaker, McCarthy mentioned the FBI.

“We will hold the swamp accountable, from the withdrawal of Afghanistan, to the origins of COVID and to the weaponization of the F.B.I.,” McCarthy said. “Let me be very clear: We will use the power of the purse and the power of the subpoena to get the job done.”