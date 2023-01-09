By Allan Lengel

The special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia investigating whether ex-President Donald Trump and his associates violated election laws following the 2020 election, has finished its work, CNN reports.

President Trump and AG William Barr, via DOJ.

“Given the special purpose grand jury’s delivery of its final report, the undersigned’s recommendation, and the Superior Court bench’s vote, it is the ORDER of this court that the special purpose grand jury now stands DISSOLVED,” Judge Robert McBurney, who oversaw the special grand jury investigation, wrote in Monday’s short court order, the network reports.

CNN notes that special grand juries in Georgia can’t issue indictments. However, the report can be used by the prosecutor to decide whether to seek charges from a regularly empaneled grand jury.

The state released a recorded phone call from Trump after the election in which he pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” the votes for him to win. Raffensperger assured Trump that there were no irregularities in the voting.

The special grand jury report could also be made public.