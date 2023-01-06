Former CBP Commissioner and Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus.

By Steve Neavling

Former CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus is joining a nonprofit focused on reforming police departments.

The move comes less than two months after he was forced to resign as head of CBP, a position he held for less than a year.

Magnus had served as Tucson’s police chief until 2016 and was a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Magnus is joining the Policing Project, a nonprofit at NYU’s School of Law.

Magnus said there are problems with hiring, training and reform in law enforcement.

“At CBP for example, that’s going to involve migrants and local community members and stakeholders dealing with issues at the border, you know, issues of use of force apply across the board,” he said, according to Fronteras.

Magnus brings with him plenty of experiencing leading police departments.

“My experience is that communities first of all want agencies to be transparent about what’s going on, even when the news isn’t always good,” he said. “They want data on the website. … They want body camera footage to be available. But they also want accountability in the form of assurance that if they make a complaint, it’s going to be handled.”