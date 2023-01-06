Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

A Border Patrol agent was shot at a checkpoint in New Mexico on Thursday, and six people are in custody.

The suspects were inside a car when one of them allegedly shot an officer, assigned to the Lordsburg station, in the chest around 11:30 a.m. on State Highway 46, CBP said in a news release.

The agent, who was wearing body armor and survived the shooting, returned fire as the vehicle sped away.

The vehicle rolled over in a crash a few miles up the road.

All six people inside the vehicle were arrested. Two of them were airlifted to a trauma center in El Paso, Texas.

The FBI, state police and other agencies are investigating.