Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: 'Capturing the Unabomber'

Border Patrol Agent Shot at Checkpoint in New Mexico, Six Arrested

Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

A Border Patrol agent was shot at a checkpoint in New Mexico on Thursday, and six people are in custody. 

The suspects were inside a car when one of them allegedly shot an officer, assigned to the Lordsburg station, in the chest around 11:30 a.m. on State Highway 46, CBP said in a news release.  

The agent, who was wearing body armor and survived the shooting, returned fire as the vehicle sped away. 

The vehicle rolled over in a crash a few miles up the road. 

All six people inside the vehicle were arrested. Two of them were airlifted to a trauma center in El Paso, Texas. 

The FBI, state police and other agencies are investigating. 


Posted: 1/6/23 at 7:26 AM under News Story.
