DEA Agent Michael Garbo

By Steve Neavling

A man accused of being involved in the fatal shooting of a DEA agent at the Tucson Amtrak Station in October 2021 was never charged in connection with the murder.

Devonte Okeith Mathis was sitting in the back of the train with 24-year-old Darrion Taylor when DEA Agent Michael Garbo spotted Mathis retrieve several bags.

Taylor is accused of fatally shooting Garbo and wounding a city police officer before barricading himself in the bathroom. Taylor died at the scene.

Although authorities said Mathis was involved in the shooting, he was never charged in connection with it, KVOA.com reports.

Instead, Mathis was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Mathis has pleaded not guilty to that charge and is set to go to trial in April.

It’s not clear why Mathis wasn’t charged in the shooting.