Edward Kelley is identified during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Photo via DOJ.

By Steve Neavling

Two Tennessee men have been charged with conspiring to murder FBI agents, and they face up to life in prison if convicted.

Austin Carter, 26, of Knoxville and Edward Kelley, 33, of Maryville, are accused of plotting to attack the FBI’s Knoxville office and kill agents, the Knoxville News Sentinel reports.

Kelley, who was arrested for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, faces an additional charge of solicitation to commit a crime of violence and threatening the assault or murder of federal officials.

Authorities say the plot was hatched after Kelley was arrested in May on charges of assaulting a police officer during the insurrection.

Kelley has pleaded not guilty to the Jan. 6-related charges.

According to federal prosecutors, Kelley obtained a list of officers involved in the investigation of his role in the Capitol attack. A witness said Kelley discussed assassinating federal agents.

Carter had obtained a list of 37 names and some phone numbers of law enforcement officials involved in the investigation and gave it to the witness, federal authorities said.

Prosecutors said Kelley and Carter planned to attack the FBI office if either were arrested.

According to the criminal complaint filed against the two men, Carter told the witness, “This is the time, add up or put up” and “to definitely make sure you got everything racked, locked up and loaded.”