Robert W. Wheeler Jr.

By Steve Neavling

FBI Director Christopher Wray announced on Tuesday the appointment of new leaders of the FBI field offices in Minneapolis and Chicago.

Robert W. “West” Wheeler Jr. is the new special agent in charge of the Chicago Field Office. Before the appointment, Wheeler served as the chief of staff to the executive assistant director of the Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch at FBI headquarters.

Alvin M. Winston Sr. will serve as special agent in charge of the Minneapolis Field Office. Most recently he was the deputy assistant director in the Internal Operations Division at FBI headquarters.

Alvin M. Winston Sr.

Wheeler joined the bureau in 1999. Before that, he was a special agent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Winston joined the FBI in 2006. He previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps on the Fleet Anti-Terrorist Security Team. He was also a homicide detective with the City of Atlanta and the chief investigator at the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.