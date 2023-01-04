By Allan Lengel

The FBI, ATF and D.C. police have raised the reward from $100,000 to $500,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who placed pipe bombs near the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee in Washington the night of Jan. 5, 2021, one day before the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Authorities say that the suspect placed pipe bombs in a Capitol Hill neighborhood near the Republican National Committee Headquarters at 310 First St. SE, and the Democratic National Committee Headquarters at 430 South Capitol St. SE.

FBI photos.

“For two years, a dedicated team of FBI agents, analysts, and law enforcement partners have been tirelessly reviewing evidence and digital media related to this case,” David Sundberg, head of the FBI Washington Field Office, said a statement.

To date, the FBI and other agencies have conducted about 1,000 interviews, visited more than 1,200 residences and businesses, collected more than 39,000 video files and assessed nearly 500 tips.

“We remain grateful to the American people, who have provided invaluable tips that have helped us advance the investigation,” Sundberg said. “With the significantly increased reward, we urge those who may have previously hesitated to contact us—or who may not have realized they had important information—to review the information on our website and come forward with anything relevant,” Sundberg said. “Despite the unprecedented volume of data review involved in this case, the FBI and our partners continue to work relentlessly to bring the perpetrator of these dangerous attempted attacks to justice.”