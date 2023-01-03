Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo via Shutterstock.

By Steve Neavling

U.S. Capitol Police are ready to respond to any future attacks on Congress, USCP Police Chief Tom Manger said Monday, three days before the second anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

“The current threat climate, particularly against elected officials, will require continued and heightened vigilance,” USCP Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement. “With the polarized state of our nation, an attack like the one our Department endured on January 6, 2021 could be attempted again. Should the unthinkable happen, we will be ready.”

The riot resulted in five deaths, and more than 140 police officers were injured.

About 900 people have been charged for their role in the riot, resulting in about 470 guilty pleas.

A House committee investigating the attack recommended that the Justice Department should charge Trump with four criminal counts, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and inciting an insurrection.