Donald Trump, via Wikipedia

By Steve Neavling

If former President Donald Trump isn’t prosecuted for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, then outgoing Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he’s worried “for the future of this country.”

The Illinois congressman, one of two Republicans to sit on the House Select Committee to investigate the Capitol riot, made the statement in an interview with CNN.

Kinzinger called on the Justice Department to prosecute Trump, saying if he is not considered a criminal, then “I don’t know what is.”

Kinzinger said the Justice Department should follow through on the committee’s recommendation to charge Trump with four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and inciting an insurrection.

“If a president can incite an insurrection and not be held accountable, then really there’s no limit to what a president can do or can’t do,” he said.

Kinzinger said he has confidence the Justice Department will prosecute Trump.

“If he is not guilty of a crime, then I frankly fear for the future of this country,” he said.

He added, “Because now, every future president can say ‘hey, here’s the bar,’ and the bar is: do everything you can to stay in power.”