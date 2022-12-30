David Sundberg, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

By Steve Neavling

David Sundberg has been named assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

Before the appointment, Sundberg was serving as the special agent in charge of the New Haven Field Office in Connecticut.

Sundberg joined the FBI in 2002, when he was assigned to the Portland Field Office in Oregon.

In 2005, Sundberg began working with the Critical Incident Response Group as a member of the Hostage Rescue Team (HRT), an elite counterterrorism tactical team that conducts high-risk missions in the U.S. and around the world.

In 2011, Sundberg became supervisory special agent and served as an HRT team leader.

In 2013, Sundberg transferred to the Washington Field Office, serving as a supervisory special agent and managing the National Capital Response Squad.

In 2016, Sundberg was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of WFO’s Counterterrorism Division, where he oversaw crisis response and domestic terrorism investigations. Later that year, he took over management of international terrorism cases within the National Capital Region.

In 2017, Sundberg became chief of the Tactical Section of the Critical Incident Response Group.

In 2020, Sundberg was appointed special agent in charge of the New Haven Field Office. He also led the tactical efforts across the Department of Justice for the presidential inauguration in January 2021.

Sundberg received a bachelor’s degree in science from the University of New Hampshire and a master’s degree in business administration from Fordham University in New York.

Before joining the bureau, he served as a detective with the Dover Police Department in New Hampshire.