Adam Fox (left) and Barry Croft were the ringleaders in the plot.

By Steve Neavling

The second leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced to 19.6 years in prison on Wednesday.

Barry Croft, 47, and his co-defendant Adam Fox, were convicted of kidnapping conspiracy and conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction in August.

An Tuesday, Fox was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Both men had faced up to life behind bars.

In all, six men were charged on the federal level for their role in the kidnapping plot.

In April, co-defendants Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were acquitted on related charges.

Two others, Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, pleaded guilty and testified against Fox and Croft as part of a plea agreement. Garbin was sentenced to 75 months, but a judge reduced the sentence to 30 months in September. Franks received a 4-year prison sentence.

The FBI arrested the six men in October 2020 and accused them of plotting to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation cottage and detonate a bomb under an interstate overpass to hinder law enforcement.

The men were angry about Whitmer’s mandates to slow the spread of COVID-19.