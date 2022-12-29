By Steve Neavling

President Biden has trust issues with some Secret Service agents and was skeptical of details about his dog Major biting agents.

That’s according to a new book by Chris Whipple, The fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House.

The book explains that Biden was worried about some of the Secret Service agents’ support of former President Trump.

“A bigger problem was Biden’s discomfort with his Secret Service detail; some of them were MAGA sympathizers. He didn’t trust them,” Whipple wrote in an excerpt obtained by The Hill.

Another of Biden’s concerns was that “the Secret Service if full of white ex-cops from the South who tend to be deeply conservative.”

Adding to the distrust was news that the Secret Service had deleted text messages from around the time of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Biden believed the “Secret Service had looked both incompetent and politicized.”

Then there were the Secret Service’s accounts of a biting incident involving Major, the president’s German shepherd rescue dog, which allegedly bit an agent. The president didn’t trust an agent’s account of what happened.

Biden “wasn’t buying the details” and said the agents were never at the location of the incident.

“Somebody was lying, Biden thought, about the way the incident had gone down,” Whipple wrote.

The book will be released on Jan. 17.