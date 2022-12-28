Jorge Rueda Landeros. Photo via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

One of the FBI’s most-wanted fugitives has been captured in Mexico after working as a yoga instructor under a false identity.

Jorge Rueda Landeros, 52, is awaiting extradition to the U.S. to face charges in the killing of a popular professor, Sue Marcum, who was found dead insider her Maryland home in October 2010, The Washington Post reports.

“We are happy they were able to snatch him after all the years,” Marcus Jones, chief of the Montgomery County Police Department, said. “This is a fabulous outcome to get this guy in custody.”

Rueda Landeros was teaching a Spanish class when he met Marcum.

The pair had financial ties, including a life insurance policy, which authorities said was the motive behind the killing.

“It was a heinous crime,” Jones said. “I thought it was just coldblooded to do what he did for money.”

Rueda Landeros, who had been on the FBI’s “Most Wanted” list, was charged with first-degree murder and faces up to life in prison.

Rueda Landeros said he was not involved in the killing, according to El Pais Mexico.

“I’m innocent. I suppose not of everything, but obviously of what they are accusing me of,” he said during a phone call from a prison in Mexico City, according to the paper.

Rueda Landeros was going by the name León Ferrera.