Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: 'Capturing the Unabomber'

Majority of Voters Want Censorship of Twitter Investigated – Or Do They?

By Steve Neavling

About 63% of likely voters believe Congress should investigate whether the FBI was involved in censoring information on social media sites. 

That’s according to a new survey by Rasmussen Reports, a polling service that has been accused of having a GOP bias.

There’s another reason to be skeptical of the poll. It was sponsored by Miranda Devine, author of the book Laptop from Hell, which explores Hunter Biden’s computer. 

“Majorities of every political category — 52% of Democrats, 75% of Republicans, and 63% of unaffiliated voters — believe Congress should investigate whether the FBI was involved in censoring information on social media sites,” Rasmussen writes. 

The survey comes after the so-called Twitter Files, which allege the bureau worked with the social media company to censor information about the bureau’s investigation into Hunter Biden’s laptop. 


Posted: 12/27/22
