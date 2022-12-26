Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo via Shutterstock.

By Steve Neavling

Recommended changes to the Capitol Police were outlined in the final report from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

The report calls for boosting oversight of the police department “as it improves its planning, training, equipping, and intelligence processes and practices its critical incident response protocols, both internally and with law enforcement partners,” Roll Call reports.

The committee also recommended congressional testimony from the Capitol Police Board.

In addition, the report suggested “full funding for critical security measures.”

In the 2023 omnibus funding bill that passed the House on Friday, appropriations included $734.6 million for the agency, a more than 20% increase, which would enable the hiring of up to 2,126 officers and 567 civilians.

Lawmakers have blamed numerous intelligence failures at the agency and demanded structural change.

The U.S. Capitol Police Inspector General previously recommended 40 changes to the agency, from polices on security planning to increased training for security at large events.