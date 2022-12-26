Michael Pratt

By Steve Neavling

One of the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives was captured in Spain last week after being charged with sex crimes in connection with pornography websites.

Michael Pratt, 40, was placed on the list in early September after authorities say he was involved in sex trafficking and producing child pornography. The charges stem from his work on two porn sites GirlsDoPorn and GirlsDoToys.

Spanish police arrested Pratt after he checked into a hotel in Madrid using one of his known false identities.

The FBI was offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

He and others are accusing of running a conspiracy to recruit young adult women and minors to participate in sex acts “by force, fraud and coercion” between 2012 and 2019, according to the FBI.

“The capture of Michael Pratt is an example of how the FBI will pursue justice beyond U.S. borders—you can run but you can’t hide,” Special Agent in Charge Stacey Moy of the FBI San Diego Field Office said in a statement. “Thank you to our determined FBI San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force and to our federal and international partners for their commitment to making sure that Michael Pratt is brought to justice.”