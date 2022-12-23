By Allan Lengel

Former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson says she initially lied to the Jan. 6 panel in a deposition. She first said she had never heard the story about President Trump lunging at a Secret Service agent in the presidential SUV on the day of the Capitol riot, Yahoo! News reports.

Cassidy Hutchinson

In a newly released deposition, Hutchinson said she was coerced by Stefan Passantino, her Trump-aligned attorney, to mislead the committee on how much information she knew.

“The committee doesn’t know what you can and can’t recall, so we want to be able to use that as much as we can unless you really, really remember something very clearly,” Hutchinson said Passantino told her, according to Yahoo! News.

After lying, she told Passantino: “Stefan, I’m fucked. I just lied. I lied, I lied, I lied.”

Later, she says she told the committee the truth and apologized for lying.

Passantino has denied any wrongdoing, saying he was honorable