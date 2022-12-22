By Steve Neavling

Before deciding to search Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence for evidence that he illegally possessed classified documents, the FBI was worried about a “blue on blue” confrontation with Secret Service agents.

That’s among the revelations in a Washington Post story that details numerous concerns the FBI had about searching one of the former president’s home.

One of the concerns was the remote possibility of a confrontation between FBI agents searching the home and the Secret Service agents who guard Trump.

“Executing a search like that is sensational enough. Doing it without the former president there is probably the best good-faith effort you can make to reducing the probability of it becoming even more sensationalized,” Jeffrey Cortese, a former FBI supervisor, told the Washington Post. “They would want to get in and get out without any complications.”

Luckily for the FBI, Trump was not home, and there was no confrontation.