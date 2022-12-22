By Steve Neavling

A former Homeland Security Investigations special agent was convicted Wednesday of violating the civil rights of two women he was accused of sexually assaulting.

John Jacob Olivas, 48, of Riverside, was found guilty of three counts of deprivation of rights under the color of law following an 11-day trial.

He faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced in March.

During the 11-day trial, the jury was told that Olivas tried to rape one woman in January 2012 after telling her that police would not investigate because he was “above a cop” and “untouchable” due to his position in federal law enforcement.

In September 2012 and November 2012, Olivas was accused of raping another woman. He told the woman he was “invincible” and pointed an HSI-issued gun at her back before sexually assaulting her in September 2012, the woman testified.

Both victims endured Olivas’s “violent, escalating, controlling, and intimidating behavior, which included his repeated brandishing of HSI credentials to [them] and asserting that he was above the law,” prosecutors wrote in court documents.

The FBI and ICE’s Office of Professional Responsibility investigated the assaults.