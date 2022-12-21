Rainbow fentanyl pills seized by the DEA. Photo via DEA.

By Steve Neavling

The DEA seized more than 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl this year, enough to kill every American.

The DEA revealed Wednesday that it had seized 50.6 million fentanyl-laced bills and 10,000 pounds of the synthetic opioid powder, ABC reports.

“These seizures – enough deadly doses of fentanyl to kill every American – reflect the DEA’s unwavering commitment to protect Americans and save lives, by tenaciously pursuing those responsible for the trafficking of fentanyl across the United States,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in a statement.

The seizures come at a time when overdoses are reaching alarming levels.

CBP also announced a record amount of fentanyl was seized at the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal year 2022.

In April, the DEA warned of an alarming increase in fentanyl deaths. In the 12-month period ending in October 2021, more than 105,000 Americans died of drug overdoses, and 66% of those deaths were from synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, according to the CDC. More Americans are dying from fentanyl overdoses than gun- and auto-related deaths combined.