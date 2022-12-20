Alex Gakos/Shutterstock.com

By Steve Neavling

A Tennessee man began planning to assassinate FBI agents who were investigating his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, federal prosecutors say.

Edward Kelley was charged in the attack in May and accused of assaulting a Capitol police officer and breaking into the building.

After his arrest, Kelley planned to storm the bureau’s Knoxville Field Office and kill some of the agents, the Miami Herald reports, citing court documents.

Kelley was busted after an acquaintance handed local police an envelope that included a list of 37 law enforcement officers he identified as targets on Dec. 13, according to court documents.

Kelley, 33, of Knoxville, has since been charged with conspiracy, retaliating against a federal official, interstate communication of a threat, and solicitation to commit a crime of violence. An alleged co-conspirator, Austin Carter, 26, was charged with the same crimes.