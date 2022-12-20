U.S. Capitol

By Steve Neavling

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol on Monday recommended that the Justice Department pursue criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

The panel of seven Democrats and two Republicans unanimously voted in favor of a criminal referral during its final public hearing.

Nearly two years after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, the panel concluded that the former president was criminally responsible for inciting the violence that occurred.

In predictable fashion, Trump called the investigation a partisan “witch hunt” and said he did nothing wrong.

“Republicans and Patriots all over the land must stand strong and united against the Thugs and Scoundrels of the Unselect Committee,” Trump said on Truth Social Sunday. “It will be a dark period in American history, but with darkness comes light!!!”

Ultimately, the decision to charge Trump belongs to the Justice Department. Attorney General Merrick Garland named Jack Smith as special counsel to investigate Trump’s role in the insurrection and the theft of sensitive government documents.