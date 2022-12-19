Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: 'Capturing the Unabomber'

Trump Incites Violence against FBI Agents by Calling Them ‘Thugs And Tyrants’ Who Stole Election

Donald Trump, via Wikipedia

By Steve Neavling

Former President Trump appeared to incite violence and threaten FBI agents, saying the bureau and Justice Department are “Thugs and Tyrants” that need to be “dealt with.”

In a Truth Social post over the weekend, Trump baselessly insisted the FBI was “absolutely” involved in a “coordinated effort to change the election results” to make Joe Biden the winner. 

He said the FBI’s alleged actions justified the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. 

Trump supporters responded on Truth Social, calling the FBI “gestapo” and members of “organized crime.”

Trump’s post once against endangers FBI agents with nonsense allegations. 


