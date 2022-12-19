Donald Trump, via Wikipedia

By Steve Neavling

Former President Trump appeared to incite violence and threaten FBI agents, saying the bureau and Justice Department are “Thugs and Tyrants” that need to be “dealt with.”

In a Truth Social post over the weekend, Trump baselessly insisted the FBI was “absolutely” involved in a “coordinated effort to change the election results” to make Joe Biden the winner.

He said the FBI’s alleged actions justified the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump was the president during the time he’s complaining about happened. His DOJ. His FBI. His crimes. This is the exact speech he gave on January 6th. He’s continuing the rhetoric that incites violence against the United States and his thugs know what “must be dealt with” means pic.twitter.com/M1qpGC0PIa — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) December 17, 2022

Trump supporters responded on Truth Social, calling the FBI “gestapo” and members of “organized crime.”

Trump’s post once against endangers FBI agents with nonsense allegations.