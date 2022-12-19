Trump Incites Violence against FBI Agents by Calling Them ‘Thugs And Tyrants’ Who Stole Election
By Steve Neavling
Former President Trump appeared to incite violence and threaten FBI agents, saying the bureau and Justice Department are “Thugs and Tyrants” that need to be “dealt with.”
In a Truth Social post over the weekend, Trump baselessly insisted the FBI was “absolutely” involved in a “coordinated effort to change the election results” to make Joe Biden the winner.
He said the FBI’s alleged actions justified the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Trump supporters responded on Truth Social, calling the FBI “gestapo” and members of “organized crime.”
Trump’s post once against endangers FBI agents with nonsense allegations.
