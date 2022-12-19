Carjacking suspect Zachary Bell, via Facebook

By Steve Neavling

A would-be carjacker picked the wrong man to mess with.

After finishing his shift, a DEA agent was stopped at a red light in Manhattan when Zachary Bell approached his government-issued vehicle and demanded he “get the f—k out of the car,” according to a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan Federal Court, the New York Post reports.

When Bell, of Maplewood, N.J., reached toward his waistband, the agent took action.

The seven-year veteran assigned to the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force activated his police lights, pulled out his own gun, struck Bell in the face, tackled him, and handcuffed him before calling the police.

Bell sustained “severe” facial injuries that required surgery, his attorney said.

The identity of the agent was not released.