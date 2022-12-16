Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

A former Border Patrol agent who was convicted of conspiracy and bribery charges was sentenced to 152 months in prison.

Ramon Antonio Montreal-Rodriguez was accused of paying drug traffickers $650,000 for 90 pounds of cocaine while working the night shift at a remote border crossing in southern Arizona.

Monreal-Rodriguez was charged with conspiracy to smuggle cocaine in Tucson and on the Tohono O’odham Reservation.

Monreal-Rodriguez made cocaine purchases on two occasions and kept some of the drugs in his government-issued car until his shift ended, prosecutors said.

The Vail resident, who worked at the Border Patrol’s station in Three Points, was arrested in September 2018 on charges of “conspiracy to make false statements in connection with the acquisition of firearms and aiding and abetting the commission of such offenses.”

Monreal-Rodriguez resigned on the day he was arrested.