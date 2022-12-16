By Steve Neavling

Four armed men impersonating FBI agents robbed a home in Washington, D.C., and assaulted the residents Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the four suspects, dressed in tactical gear, forced their way into the home using a crowbar near Capitol Hill and stole a safe, an Audi, and a Rolex, among other items, The Washington Post reports.

After entering the house, the men “stated that they were the FBI,” a police report said.

Two of the occupants fled the home and called police.

As of Thursday, authorities were still searching for the four suspects.

The robbery comes several days after five men were charged with shooting and robbing a man while wearing FBI jackets during a home invasion in New Jersey.