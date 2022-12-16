Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

December 2022
S M T W T F S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



4 Men Impersonating FBI Agents Robbed Home in Washington D.C.

By Steve Neavling

Four armed men impersonating FBI agents robbed a home in Washington, D.C., and assaulted the residents Wednesday morning. 

Authorities said the four suspects, dressed in tactical gear, forced their way into the home using a crowbar near Capitol Hill and stole a safe, an Audi, and a Rolex, among other items, The Washington Post reports.

After entering the house, the men “stated that they were the FBI,” a police report said. 

Two of the occupants fled the home and called police. 

As of Thursday, authorities were still searching for the four suspects. 

The robbery comes several days after five men were charged with shooting and robbing a man while wearing FBI jackets during a home invasion in New Jersey.


Posted: 12/16/22 at 7:26 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!