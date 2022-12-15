By Allan Lengel

As the one-month anniversary of the University of Idaho murders investigation passes, people are expressing frustration. Four students were stabbed to death in a home near campus on the night of Nov. 13 and the killer or killers are at large.

Four students who were murdered (Photos from Today Show)

A former FBI agent Pete Yachmetz tells the New York Post that the Moscow, Idaho police department should relinquish its lead role to the FBI.

“I think the Moscow Police Department is in over its head. I think they’re drowning,” Pete Yachmetz, a security consultant and former FBI agent, tells The Post. “They don’t have the resources to properly address this type of crime.”

The police department in 2019 said it had 37 sworn-in police officers. The department is , is still being backed by 46 FBI investigators, 13 Idaho State Police investigators and 15 of its uniformed staff, the Post reports.

“I think it might be time for them to relinquish the lead agency designation,” Yachmetz said. “The lead agency is the one who makes all the determinations for how the investigation progresses.”