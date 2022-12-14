Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas.

By Steve Neavling

House Republicans are ramping up calls to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, saying he has mishandled immigration at the border.

Republicans are pressuring House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who is expected to be the next Speaker, to begin impeachment proceedings next year.

“Now that we have the majority in the House of Representatives, I expect our party to pursue impeachment next Congress,” Rep. Andy Bigg, R-Ariz., how is running as a protect challenger to McCarthy for Speaker, told reporters, The Hill reports.

“Secretary Mayorkas has committed high crimes and misdemeanors. His conduct is not incompetent. It is not negligent. It is willful and intentional,” Biggs said.

McCarthy has been critical of Mayorkas and has called for him to resign, but he has stopped short of firmly demanding his impeachment.

Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., said House Republicans are going to continue to call for Mayorkas’ impeachment.

“You’re going to see a lot of sentiment across the conference to have Mayorkas removed from that job and put somebody in to do the job and do it,” Hern told reporters. “Obviously it’s not going to happen instantaneously, but you have to point out that issues are out there.”

Republicans will have majority control of the House.