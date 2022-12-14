By Steve Neavling

The family of a man shot last week by an off-duty FBI agent at a Metro Center subway station is calling for the prosecution of the agent.

The agent allegedly shot Troy “TJ” Bullock during a fight at about 6:50 p.m. on Dec. 7, just blocks from the White House.

At a news conference, an attorney representing the family said police have not contacted them since they were notified of the fatal shooting, and they have not seen his body.

“One of the most disheartening parts of this for the parents … is the unanswered questions,” Jade Mathis, the family’s attorney, said, The Washington Post reports. “What exactly happened, step-by-step, on December the seventh at6:21 p.m., that caused their life to change forever?”

Surveillance video shows the agent confronting Bullock after he approached a person holding a bag next to a pillar.

The pair then got into a fight, and the agent fell about eight feet off a subway platform. As they continued to fight, the agent fatally shot Bullock, police said. Several shots were fired.

The FBI agent, who has not been identified, received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The agent “appears to be the victim,” Ashan M. Benedict, the executive assistant chief of police at the Metropolitan Police Department, said at a news conference last week.

Metro releases two camera angles of Dec. 7 shooting incident at the Metro Center Station. If you have relevant information, or cell phone footage, contact @DCPoliceDept at 202-727-9099 or text 50 – 411. pic.twitter.com/l4NlAzWrhn — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) December 9, 2022

Police are asking the public for additional footage of the incident.