Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

5 Charged With Wearing FBI Raid Jackets During New Jersey Home Invasion and Shooting

By Allan Lengel

Five metro Atlanta men have been charged with shooting and robbing a man during a home invasion in Bergen County, New Jersey. Authorities allege the men were wearing FBI raid jackets, WSB-TV reports.

Authorities say the home invasion happened in July in Cresskill, N.J.

Police responded and found the victim with multiple gunshots. He survived.

An investigation eventually produced the names of the suspects.

The motive for the shooting is unclear.


Posted: 12/14/22 at 12:25 PM under News Story.
